Munawar Faruqui opens up about son's rare disease Kawasaki and difficulties in affording Rs 25,000 injection

Standup comedian and entertainer Munawar Faruqui's life has not been easy. The winner of Bigg Boss 17 recently talked about one of the most emotional chapters of his life. Munawar revealed that when his son Mikhail was just one and a half years old, he had a rare disease called Kawasaki. At that time he did not have money to treat his son. The stand-up comedian said he had only Rs 700 and needed 75 thousand for three injections.

One injection costs Rs 25,000

During a podcast episode with host Janice Sequeira, Munawar said that when his son was diagnosed with a rare disease Kawasaki, his blood vessels got swollen, which increased the risk of heart damage. That situation scares me. My son was one and a half years old then. He fell ill and his condition did not improve for 2-3 days. After taking him to the hospital, we came to know that he had Kawasaki disease. Three injections were needed and each one cost Rs 25,000 i.e. I needed Rs 75,000 but I had only Rs 700-800 in my wallet," Munawar said while revealing he had to ask for money from people for his son's treatment.

Munawar said that he travelled to Mumbai Central, collected money and returned within three hours. Although this gave him relief, he could not smile because it was not his money. Munawar further said, "After that day, I decided that I would never be financially weak again"

Munawar Farooqui's personal life

Talking about Munawar Farooqui's personal life, the stand-up comedian was first married to Jasmine, with whom he has a son Mikhail. However, the BB 17 winner and Jasmine's marriage did not last and they separated after three years. He is now married to a makeup artist Mahjabeen Kotwala for the second time in May 2024.

