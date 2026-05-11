MTV splitsvilla 16 finale: Know when and where to watch, voting, finalists and OTT deets

New Delhi:

The creators of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 have started preparing for an interesting grand finale, which promises to be an entertaining experience for the viewers. This is because there will be one more twist in the show; the viewers will get the opportunity to determine the winner through the 'Pyar Ka Power' voting process. Find below information about MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 winner, finale, date, time and top 4 couples who qualified for the grand finale.

For the unversed, the newest twist includes giving power to viewers in deciding the winner MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Couple. Although there are a number of other factors that will determine the final couple, but still the voting process is believed to have a great influence on the final result.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: When and where to watch

As the finale is expected to add more romance, drama, contest, and viewership into one, it promises to be a very exciting and interesting season of MTV Splitsvilla. The finale date of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 is May 16. Viewers can watch it on Jio Hotstar.

Finale Time for MTV Splitsvilla Season 16

The MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 finale will air live at 7:00 pm on MTV and Jio Hotstar. Audience members will also get an opportunity to vote on the Jio Hotstar app till 9:00 am on May 11, 2026, for their favorite contestants.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 top 4

Top four couples of the MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 finale will be Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Gullu-Kaira and Tayne-Soundharya.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: Game so far

Three couples were under the threat of elimination curse in Splitsvilla 16 Episode 54. The shocking exit of Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar saddened everyone. Four final contestants were officially nominated.

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira (Ticket to Finale winner couple), along with Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty (Sandy), decided to go with Ticket to Finale despite having ties with Sadhaaf Shankar and Deeptanshu Saini.

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