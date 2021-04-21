Image Source : IANS Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Ashutosh Rana's hit DD show Swabhimaan to return after 25 years

The popular TV show, Swabhimaan, which aired on Doordarshan in the nineties, will return a pay-TV channel. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the serial featured Kitu Gidwani as the protagonist Svetlana, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Anju Mahendru, Ashutosh Rana, Achint Kaur, Tanaaz Currim, Rajeev Paul, and Deepak Parashar among others.

"The audience has seen and appreciated me in several roles and characters over the years but every actor has a special show and character in his lifetime that changes his life forever and for me, that was the character of Rishabh Malhotra in the show 'Swabhimaan'," said Rohit Roy.

The show began airing in 1995 and completed its continuous run in 1997. It ran for approximately 800 episodes. It became the first-ever Indian show to have completed 500 episodes and garnered the topmost TRP rate at the time. It became a major hit among the audience at that time because of its relatable storyline. The show paved the way to success for many actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy, Ashutosh Rana. The stars who are ruling the entertainment industry today. Swabhimaan still remains one of the pioneers in urban family television dramas till date.

The show will exclusively air on Tata Sky Seniors, April 19 onwards.

