Dostana 2: Akshay Kumar to join the star cast on Karan Johar's request?

Ever since Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions announced that actor Kartik Aaryan will not be a part of Dostana 2, speculations are on about who would replace him. Reportedly, Karan has also unfollowed Kartik on his Instagram, while the actor still follows him on the social media. However, Dharma Production’s recently released an official announcement, sayind "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions".

Now, according to Hindustan Times, actor Akshay Kumar has been requested by Dharma Productions to join the cast of Dostana 2 and save them from the 'tricky situation' and further losses.

"(Filmmaker) Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast."

This is the first time a big production house has taken such a decision to replace its leading actor mid-shoot. It is stated that Dharma production house is replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit or any other film business as Karan has vowed never to work with the actor again.

Although Kartik had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film, 'Creative differences' between production house and co-actors are said to be the reason. If sources are to be believed, Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya and now Karan's production house is in search for a new actor for Dostana 2.

In 2019, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for Dostana 2. The duo even shot for a week in Punjab for the film.

