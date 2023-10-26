Mannara Chopra locks horn with Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17, abuses her: 'She is a cunning...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ankita Lokhande Vs Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss Season 17: Salman Khan's controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss, returned with another captivating season in early October. Bigg Boss 17 features a diverse group of participants, including popular television actors, comedians, YouTubers, and public personalities. Recently, the contestants found themselves embroiled in yet another dispute, resulting in a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. During the altercation, Mannara referred to Ankita Lokhande as a cunning person and ended up abusing her 'bitch'.

Following Bigg Boss's directive to have the three factions—Dil, Dum, and Dimaag—prepare their meals separately, the contestants encountered challenges in managing their time. This resulted in Dil's team having minimal time to cook their meals. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma expressed their frustration towards other housemates for their lack of punctuality. The Pavitra Rishta actress further highlighted the issue that the last team in the kitchen, Dil's guests, were solely responsible for cleaning the entire room. While some contestants sided with Ankit.

Following the altercation, Ankita appealed to the other housemates, stating, "I genuinely mean it; she's (Mannara) Kid, so please help her understand." Mannara took offense at being referred to as "kid" and retaliated, "You might be older, but I am not a child... We are not children; I have worked in more films than her."

Khanzaadi attempted to intervene, urging Mannara not to make it personal. "She might be a little assertive and crafty, but let it go. She didn't mean it in a harmful way," Khanzaadi remarked. Despite the intervention, Mannara persisted, calling Ankita a "cunning Bitch." Munawar Faruqui advised Mannara against using abusive language, but this only seemed to provoke her further. She then informed Ankita, "I don't wish to converse with you. You are excessively controlling, devious, and unfamiliar with household chores." In response, Ankita swore on her father and accused Mannara of being foolish and misguided. Later on, Ankita attempted to reconcile by apologising to Mannara.

The participants for this season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

