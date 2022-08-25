Mahhi Vij shares terrifying experience when her flight engine caught fire, says 'I kept looking at Tara'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHHIVIJ Mahhi Vij shares her terrifying flight experience

Mahhi Vij, who is one of the most popular faces in the telly town, was recently travelling on an IndiGo flight with her daughter Tara. While they were in flight, the Mumbai-bound aircraft experienced a technical issue at the Goa airport, which made them undergo a frightening experience. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a post describing the incident.

On Wednesday, Mahhi shared a picture with her daughter in which both can be seen stunned with their mouths wide open. The actress revealed that just before the takeoff, there was smoke near the engine. She revealed that for a few minutes she was numb and kept looking at her daughter. Her mother was holding Tara’s hand, and she kept praying for the safety of everyone. She further thanked IndiGo Airlines for keeping them safe.

Her caption read, "Life is unpredictable. Just a few seconds before take off… there was smoke near the engine..For the first time I just kept looking at my daughter and I was numb. My mum was holding Tara's hand and all she kept doing is pray. Special thanks to the pilot and indigo for keeping us safe. Blessings work. Tara is blessed thank you to each one of you".

As soon as the news broke out that Mahhi was travelling on a flight that encountered a smoke issue, fans got worried about the actress and her family. However, she later informed her followers that they were safe.

For the unversed, Mahhi Vij tied the knot with Jay Bhanusali in a secret ceremony on November 11, 2011. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Tara, in August 2019.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij rose to prominence for her portrayal of Nakusha in the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. The actress was last seen in the television series, Laal Ishq, as Seher.

