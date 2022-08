Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: How Paakhi will change after 5 year leap, Aishwarya Sharma shares

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA SHARMA Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: TV actress Aishwarya Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Paakhi in the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', says after the five year leap, her role is now more positive in the daily soap and audience can look forward to many twists and turns. Aishwarya shares: "I'm really excited about it. First of all, I was playing the role of Paakhi in a very different way than I am now, and it's a whole new experience. Now, I have to show her in a positive and more mature manner."

Aishwarya was portrayed in the positive light in the beginning of the show. Later, she was seen trying everything to create a rift between Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). She also became a surrogate mother for them. Though the situation changed and Sai herself gave birth to a baby boy Vinayak, she was forced to leave the house and lost her baby too.

Later, Sai gave birth to a baby girl and started taking care of her as a single mother. In the five year leap, Virat and Paakhi are shown married.

Aishwarya said, "There are so many twists and turns coming up, and I'm waiting for my entry in the show. Also, I'm really excited to work with kids. Let's see what happens next. It really feels like a totally new show."

Meanwhile, Afsar Bitiya fame Mitaali Nag now plays the role of a menatlly ill girl Devyani Chavan in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein' and she thinks that people will always remember her for this role as well.

"I think Devi or Devyani is another role that people will remember me for. Characters like hers are not too often seen on TV. I love playing Devi as there is a lot of scope as a performer. She is child-like and the best part is that I can be as animated or as subtle as I wish because a child can do and be anything and it just looks cute on them," she explains.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' airs on Star Plus.

