Mahhi Vij reacts to Jasmin Bhasin's clarification on 'Jay Bhanushali is misfortunate' comment

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin faced a lot of backlash on social media after a video in which she can be seen calling Jay Bhanushali misfortunate for having a wife like Mahhi Vijj surfaced on the internet. Last week the makers of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season 2 dropped a promo in which Jasmin, Jay got into an ugly spat and she made a comment on Mahhi.

Recently, the actress issued a clarification and said that her remark was in jest and the promo was a ‘bad edit’. Jasmin tweeted, "To the people writing about my remark on Mahi on @FlipkartVideo show,it was a fun and funny remark jo hum mazaak mein bol rahe they because jay and I were in a debate and unfortunately it was a bad edit . I absolutely love jay and Mahi. Best couple I know and I just love them."

Reacting to Jasmin's tweet, Mahhi said that she wasn't offended. "Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe tara ki," she tweeted.

For the unversed, in the promo clip, Riteish Deshmukh asked what percentage of men think they are better in decision-making roles than women. Jasmin said that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men - ‘woh authority ki maine yeh decision liya hai, yeh sahi hai." Jay argued that women can’t even decide what to cook at home. “Woh bhi pooch ke banati hai, ‘Kya khaoge?".

To which Jasmin said that Jay is venting out the frustration of his wife Mahhi on the show. “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai” she said. She then addressed him directly, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai."

Jay married actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. They have a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

