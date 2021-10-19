Donal Bisht evicted from Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash & Vishal Kotian are toxic | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DONAL BISHT Donal Bisht

In a surprise double eviction, actresses Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestants were asked to nominate two celebrities and with majority votes against the actresses, they were eliminated from the reality show. Post their eviction, in an exclusive chat with India TV, Donal Bisht says her housemates felt she was a threat and hence they ganged up against her and portrayed her in a negative light.

Excerpts from the interview:

'I learned not everybody has a heart of gold'

Speaking about her Bigg Boss journey, Donal said, "It was good in a way. I learned not everybody has a heart of gold as you have.

Elaborating this further she explains why she was evicted by her co-contestants.

"Because I use to take a stand, they felt I was a strong contestant with a good heart and someone who wasn't manipulative. Two people at the top say that you're arrogant, the next 10 will nod in agreement because they want to have good terms with them. All of them are followers, I wasn't one and this used to bother them."

'#BringDonalBack', 'WeStandWithDonal' was trending on Twitter'

On Tuesday Twitter reverberated with hashtags supporting Donal. Overwhelmed with the response, the actress said the audience recognises efforts and appreciate them.

"Inside the house, I wasn't sure if the audience is connecting with what I was doing. But when I came out I saw I was trending everywhere. 'Bring Donal back', 'We stand with Donal' was trending on Twitter. People called me a 'lone warrior.' All these things are so positive. It made me affirmative that what I felt inside, people outside felt that too. That says it all. When you're true from the heart you connect with the audience."

'Vishal, Tejasswi and Jay are toxic'

As she became one of the top trends, netizens said she was misunderstood and targeted. When asked about it, Donal shared with us what happened inside BB House.

"Vishal (Kotian), Tejasswi (Prakash) and Jay (Bhanushali) are very clever and toxic people who bend people's minds. They were deliberately avoiding me and then blaming it on me. They were not interacting with me, even when I was trying my level best. They wanted to show me in a negative light. I come across as a confident person but they portrayed me as arrogant. They knew the public would love me and won't evict me. They were afraid and at the first chance they eliminated me," she said

Continuing further she added about being warned by Afsana Khan about housemates ganging up against her. "When I was close to Afsana I was told to avoid her because according to them I appeared in a bad light because of her."

'Tejasswi wants to make everything about herself'

Donal feels she gave her 100% and doesn't regret a thing she did during her short span in Bigg Boss. "I was participating in all tasks, Tejasswi was just sitting in the bathroom yet everyone used to say she did it. She never said Donal did it because she wanted to make everything about herself. This is not a trait of a good human and I don't think they deserve to win also," the actress quipped.

"I tried everything in my capacity. I am very disappointed at how humans can be. I was hurt badly but not one person came to me and asked if I was fine. I believe games can be won with a good heart too without planning and plotting. The audience eventually sees what you are doing. You'll lie to what extent?" she retorted.

According to Donal, the 'only' real people in the house are Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal. "Afsana too is real, she has a bad mouth but she doesn't mean it."

When asked who should have been evicted, she laughed saying, "I think Salman bhai (Khan) should answer it. When he asked who is the most 'thakela' in the house, they all named me and he pointed out why is everybody after me. Farah (Khan) too said the same."

Sharing her final thoughts about her eviction, Donal said, " I don't need the trophy if I have the love and support of my fans. I have already won Bigg Boss with love. Good people are good in bad times too and I was that."