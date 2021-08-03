Mahhi Vij pens beautiful letter for daughter Tara on her 2nd birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHHI VIJ Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara has turned two. Recalling the past two years, the actress said they have been a true blessing and the couple is thankful to have her in their life. Mahhi also said that she's lucky to have in their life and she feels her daughter is blossoming into a beautiful young girl and is a kind and humble woman in making. Along with the heartfelt letter, she posted a lovely family picture of the trio as they celebrate Tara's birthday.

"Dear Tara, Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life," she wrote.

"From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me. You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. That journey was important for all of us, it makes us value having you in our lives. And today when I see you realize what a big blessing it is for us to have you, I must have done something right because truly you are my greatest blessing! Jay and I both love you so much and just remember no matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby, our little princess! Lots Of Love, Your Mom, Mahhi," she added.

Mahhi's post received warm responses from her colleagues and friends in the fraternity. While actor Aly Goni dropped heart emojis on the post, actress Amruta Khanvilkar said, "Happy birthday doll … may god keep guiding you through everything you do and want to do …. Lots of love n wishes." Kashmera Shah and Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza too wished the toddler.

Jay too shared a post for their daughter. He posted a video of him, Mahhi and Tara as they cut a birthday cake. He captioned it as, "Wishing my daughter @tarajaymahhi lots of love and success in life..you have changed me as a person I love you a lot and 2 years looked liked just 2 months it was that fast...lots of hugs and kisses and today at 8 pm I will be live for one more cake cutting so guys pls be there..@mahhivij."

