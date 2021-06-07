Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHHI VIJ, SONU SOOD Mahhi Vij loses her brother to Covid-19; thanks Sonu Sood for supporting her with his treatment

Television popular actress Mahhi Vij and her family is going through a tough time as she lost her 25-year-old cousin brother to COVID-19. She took to social media to share an emotional note thanking Sonu Sood and his team for supporting her family with the treatment of her brother. She shared a screenshot of Sonu Sood’s Tweet about her brother that read, “A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. I would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what..”

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help!"

Further, Mahhi also thanked comedian Bharti Singh for keeping a check on her brother’s health while he was admitted in the hospital. “@bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday,” she wrote in her note.

Earlier Mahhi had penned an emtional note for her late brother. Sharing his picture she wrote, "I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life ️”

