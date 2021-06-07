Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINI MATHUR Know why Mini Mathur won't return to Indian Idol as host again

The recent season of the music reality show Indian Idol has been making many headlines. From the controversies over Kishore Kumar tribute episode to contestants there has been a lot of buzz. Mini Mathur, who hosted the popular singing show Indian Idol for six seasons revealed that she would not want to return back in the show as the anchor.

Currently, Indian Idol is in its twelfth season and is hosted by Aditya Narayan. Mini recently held an interactive session with her fans and followers, Ask Me Anything on Instagram. A user asked Mini if given a chance will she host Indian Idol now? Replying to the fan, she said, “Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult and let it fly. Can’t be handling a toddler again.”

Last year, Mini Mathur took to her Instagram and shared a few throwback pictures from the show. She penned a long note, “Indian idol was India’s first reality show....None of us had any idea that it would capture India’s imagination and go on to be a rage! I was straight out of 5 years as an MTV VJ, I had just delivered Vivaan... I was totally up to host a new international format but completely unprepared for being so emotionally involved with the show. Because it was a first at so many levels- pure, organic, truthful, naked. There was no pretension, no gimmicks or manipulation,” she wrote.

“I connected with truck drivers, farmers, students, vegetable sellers, housewives at the same time as A-list stars, music maestros and celebrities. I was the receptacle to the great indian ‘HOPE’. In a lot of ways .. I discovered a whole new side of myself with the 6 seasons I hosted,” she said.

Recently, Indian Idol was at the centre of a controversy over its Kishore Kumar tribute episode, featuring his son Amit Kumar as a guest judge. Post the episode, speaking to a publication, he claimed that the producers of Indian Idol had asked him to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion.