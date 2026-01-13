Maharashtra: Voting across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis to take place on February 5 Districts where polling will take place include Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur. The matter of the places where elections are not taking place is pending before the Supreme Court.

Polling for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held on February 5, with results to be declared on February 7.The elections will be conducted across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis where there is no issue related to the 50 per cent reservation cap, State Election Commissioner Dinesh T Waghmare said.

A total of around 2.09 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The voter list as of July 1, 2025, will be used for the elections. Authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against double voters. Voters can check their details through a dedicated mobile application or the official website.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections schedule

Dates for filing nomination papers: January 16 to January 21

Date for scrutiny of nomination papers: January 22

Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers: January 27 (up to 3:00 pm)

Date for final list of candidates and allotment of election symbols: January 27(after 3:30 pm)

Polling date: February 5 (from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm)

Counting date: February 7 (from 10:00 am)

Following the announcement of the election programme, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in all concerned electoral areas across the state.