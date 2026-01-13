Theri re-release postponed days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay alters Pongal lineup The re-release of Vijay’s film Theri has been postponed after the delay of Jana Nayagan led to a reshuffling of the Pongal release calendar. Supreme High Court will hear Jana Nayagan producer's plea on January 19.

The makers of Theri on Tuesday, January 13, announced that Vijay’s 2016 film, which was set for a re-run in theatres, has been postponed. The decision comes close on the heels of Jana Nayagan being delayed following a court battle involving the censor board.

This development has reshuffled the Pongal release calendar. Supreme High Court to hear Jana Nayagan producer's plea on January 19.

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri postponed

Sharing the update on social media, Theri producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, on behalf of V Creations, wrote on X, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of "Theri"," confirming that the move was taken keeping other films in mind.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote, "Very bad Time for vijay fan's", "Also theatre scarcity. So better to postpone", "Best release April".

Why Theri’s re-release was postponed

Theri was scheduled to return to cinemas on January 15 to capitalise on the Pongal window, but the plan was dropped at the last minute.

Speaking to the media in Chennai on Tuesday, Kalaippuli S explained that multiple films were aiming for the same festive window at the box office, and the producers of those films had approached him with a request to defer the re-release. Directed by Atlee, Theri stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Pongal release window fills up space after Jana Nayagan delay

After Jana Nayagan was postponed last week, several Tamil films moved quickly to occupy the Sankranthi box office window. Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar, Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil and Draupadi 2 are now set to release on January 14 and 15, respectively.

