Did you know Yash's Toxic is backed by KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan release is the talk of the nation right now. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film is engrossed in a certification row with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India. However, the film, which was supposed to release today, could not clear the certification process in time.

Moreover, in a hearing on the makers’ plea, the Madras High Court did order the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, clearing its way for release on January 9, 2025. But to the makers’ and fans’ dismay, the Chief Justice’s bench issued a stay order on the film’s certification after the makers filed a writ appeal on Friday itself.

Jana Nayagan and Toxic are produced by the same production house

With Jana Nayagan’s release postponed yet again, Thalapathy fans took to their social profiles to express disappointment over the back-and-forth on the matter. Amid all this, a response from the makers is also expected. But did you know Jana Nayagan is produced by KVN Productions? It is the same production house that is backing Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the movie that created waves with its teaser on Thursday.

Jana Nayagan cast and director

Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, along with Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narayan, alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by KVN Productions, marking their first Tamil production. Now it remains to see when the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the other hand, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features a star-studded cast including Yash as Raya, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa and others. The movie is directed by Geethu Mohandas.

The movie will release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

