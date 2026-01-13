Advertisement
  4. Jana Nayagan release and Pongal 2026 Tamil movies LIVE Updates: Vijay's film producers reach SC

Jana Nayagan and Pongal releases LIVE Updates: Follow minute-by-minute developments around Vijay’s film as producers move the Supreme Court, along with the latest updates on Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyar and other key Pongal releases. Get real-time news, legal updates, and box office buzz.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan and Pongal releases LIVE Updates: This live blog will give you minute-by-minute updates on how the Pongal movie season is shaping up, with Jana Nayagan at the centre of attention as Vijay’s film producers move the Supreme Court. We are tracking what this means for the film and how the situation is unfolding, while also bringing you the latest on Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyar, and other Tamil releases. From official statements and on-ground developments to early industry reactions, this live blog will be updated through the day as news breaks around the Pongal releases.

 

  • 1:04 PM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan censor update and certification status: Petition asks SC to temporarily stop HC order

    The petition asks the Supreme Court to temporarily stop the High Court’s January 9 order, even before hearing the other side, if needed. It also requests the court to grant any other relief it considers appropriate.

  • 12:57 PM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Pongal 2026 Tamil movie releases: Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar release date

    Karthi fans can finally heave a sigh of relief. His film, Vaa Vaathiyaar, has finally been given a release date. It is slated for release on January 14, 2026. Here's a sneak peek:

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan latest updates today: Vijay's film producers move SC

    Producers of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order of stay in the certification process of their film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

