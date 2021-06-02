Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Indian Idol 12-Amit Kumar controversy: 'People taking advantage of a quiet man'

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has been a part of the singing reality show Indian Idol in the past, took to social media to talk about the ongoing controversy related to Indian Idol 12 and Amit Kumar Ganguly. The singer spoke about Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar's claims of being asked to praise the contestants on the show. Taking a neutral stand to it, Sonu shared a video and asked all not to escalate the matter further.

He says, that Amit Kumar is a very senior and veteran member of the industry and he should be respected adding that 'people are taking advantage of a quiet man'. Asking everyone to stop talking about it and presenting facts in a convoluted manner, he requested all to respect Amit Kumar's 'dignified silence' over the matter. He further sides the makers of the reality show, saying he find nothing odd if they asked the guest to encourage the contestants. He also spoke about contestants adding not everyday singers are at their best and mistakes do happen. He also mentioned Aditya Narayan, the host of Indian Idol 12 and Manoj Muntashir, who's currently judging the reality show to drop things and move forward.

"A message to everyone regarding Indian Idol and Amit Kumar ji. Also, No one knows Kishore Kumar ji more than Amit Kumar ji," he captioned the video.

Singers Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu seconded Sonu. "Well said Sonu. I’m coming for the 1st time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. found Super talented singers there, no idea what Amit ji commented , but let me reveal that I learned a lot watching his performances, he is one of the greatest showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada," wrote Bhattacharya commenting on Sonu's post.

Whereas Kumar Sanu said, "Very well said Sonu! I also said the same in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da so much and no one can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. He’s a huge inspiration to everyone. Amit da is a great singer and deserves only respect!"

For the unversed, it all started when Amit Kumar appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest for a Kishore Kumar special episode. Post the episode, speaking to a publication, he claimed that the producers of Indian Idol had asked him to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion.