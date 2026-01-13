Fire breaks out at Prayagraj Magh Mela, several fire tenders rushed | VIDEO Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a massive fire broke out at the Prayagraj Magh Mela, being held at the Triveni Sangam.

Prayagraj:

Panic broke out after a fire erupted in Sector 5 of the Magh Mela at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam on Tuesday, officials said. The blaze broke out at the Narayan Shukla Dham camp in Sector 5, with flames visible from a long distance. Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and, after sustained efforts, managed to bring the fire under control.

Preliminary assessment suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire spread across all tents at the Narayan Shukla Dham camp, where around 15 tents had been set up, housing nearly 50 Kalpvasis. All occupants managed to evacuate safely in time, preventing any loss of life.

In addition, around 20 shops located outside the Kalpvasi camp were gutted in the fire, causing significant property damage.

Reported by Imran Laik