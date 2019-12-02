Bigg Boss 13: 'Now I can fight him back', says Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli will be making her entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 new episode will see new guests making their entry into the house. TV actress and Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli will also be making her away to the BB house. In a promo clip that was shared by Colors on their social media accounts, Madhurima was seen entering the BB house and it surely wasn't liked by Vishal who looked irritated. The ex-couple was recently seen on dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their stint in Nach Baliye 9 was full of controversies and during a rehearsal session, Madhurima slapped Vishal. Now it will be interesting to see the duo on the same show.

Talking about her decision to enter BB 13 house where Vishal is already present, Madhurima told Times of India, "I am entering the house for myself, and not for Vishal. I have moved on. Hamare beech mein sab khatam ho gaya hai. But the audience wants to see more of us, unke liye khatam nahi hua hai and they are hoping that we might get back together. I think Vishal and I need closure. Jo bhi hamaari kahaani hai, woh achhe se khatam ho, so that everyone is at peace. Having said that, it’s not like we were fighting all the time on Nach Baliye; there was some chemistry as well, which I feel the audience had liked."

Madhurima said was unable to sign Bigg Boss 13 despite an offer from the makers because of her ugly fights with Vishal. She said, "I was traumatised by our ugly fights. I didn’t expect Vishal to behave like that with me, so I was a little skeptical about whether I should take up Bigg Boss. Though I knew that it would boost my career, I didn’t want the ugly episode to be repeated. Also, I needed a break to get a grip on myself. "

Madhurima said now that she has regained her strength now and is ready to fight back with Vishal it seemed like an perfect opportunity. I don’t know what will happen inside — dosti karenge ki jhagda. There are so many issues that it will take us ages to clarify them." Madhurima added.

Madhurima will enter the Bigg Boss house in today’s episode.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News