Late Tunisha Sharma's uncle says 'we feel she is back with us'. Find out why

Tunisha Sharma's unexpected demise sent shockwaves through the television industry. The actress reportedly died by suicide in December 2022. She was found dead on the sets of her TV show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Months after her demise, the late actress's uncle Pawan Sharma is blessed with a baby girl named Diva. In a recent interview, Tunisha's uncle said that they wanted a daughter ever since the actress passed away.

Speaking to ETimes, Pawan Sharma said, "At the beginning, everyone in my family was expecting a boy. However, after Tunisha passed away, we yearned for a daughter. Ghar se ek beti chali gayi thi and everyone was hoping ki beti hi aaye. Touch wood wohi hua."

He added, "Tunisha was quite excited about the delivery which was just three months away. Her mother, Vanita ji, too, was very happy to see the newborn. When she saw Diva, she said, "Tunisha is back with us." I saw her smile for the first time in three months. She is still reeling from the loss but is better than before. She was here with us for two days and went back to Chandigarh. She does video calls and asks for daily updates on Diva. No one can take Tunisha’s place or the pain that we feel because of her untimely demise but bohot samay ke baad ghar ka mahaul thoda positive hua hai."

Tunisha Sharma's death case

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha left for her heavenly abode. Sheezan was accused of aiding suicide by Tunisha's mother. Sheezan was granted bail on March 4. Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly dating, and according to Sheezan's mother, their separation caused Tunisha to kill herself. According to Sheezan's family, Tunisha was depressed, and they made every effort to help her.

