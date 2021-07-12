Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: How Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh will bring back Dev-Sonakshi's chemistry?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh

Television show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' returns for its third season today. The show features Shaheer Sheikh as Dev, Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev's mother Ishwari. While the first two seasons have been hugely popular among fans. In the previous seasons, Dev and Sonakshi's chemistry has been one of the major highlights of the show.

As the show returns after 4 years with 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani' the cast opens up about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, what's new on the table and if TRP rating is a concern.

Coming together again

Even after being a part of multiple shows like 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' and 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' post KRPKAB, Shaheer says he never left the character of Dev. "When I got a call for season three, my first reaction was to call Maa (Supriya) and tell her that she has to do this. I thought it was my right to ask her, something that Dev would do to Ishwari. In a way I never the character. So our equations have been same."

While it was easy for him to have the same chemistry with not only Erica but the entire cast, things were not exactly a cakewalk for Shaheer when returning to Dev.

"There was absolutely no challenge in bringing back the chemistry because the entire team is the same. It was déjà vu to get back on set. It didn't feel like we stopped shooting so that comfort level was always there," he said, adding, "Though it was a bit difficult for me to get back to Dev because it is a layered character and we are looking at a new side of him. Initially, I had to put in extra effort, but now eventually I'm getting a hold of it again."

Pressure to live up to the expectation

Erica feels some pressure as she reprises her role. More so because she is not in the married phase in her real life.

"For sure there is (a pressure). Because this is new for me. Shaheer is married now but I'm not. I'm not aware of the character completely. Still learning about it as there are multiple things I need to take care of. There are so many years that Dev and Sonakshi have been together. It is easy to fall in love but difficult to keep up with it. So exploring that phase."

Relatability is a high point

While actors are constantly looking to experiment with their roles, Erica and Supriya feel, the 'relatability factor' of the show is what makes it different from others.

"The roles that I have played so far, this had been closest to me because it is relatable. I enjoy it. Playing something realistic is different. It is satisfying. We find different things and want to explore more when we are bored. But because here we so happy doing this that we keep coming back to it," Erica explains.

Echoing similar sentiments Supriya adds, "We enjoy this because it is real."

What's new in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani

The cast and makers had a comprehensible answer to this. The show has been an attempt to bring a realistic picture and this new season gives a glimpse of a modern-day family where both parents are working and how they manage to maintain a balance between family and work.

"This is not a remake but an extension of the story. The characters are same but time has changed. These characters are something the audience can resonate with. Something we go through day to day life. How we overcome strains in a relationship is this new season all about," says Yash Patnaik, producer of the show.

Elaborating further, Shaheer adds, "People will now see the evolution of the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi after 10 years of togetherness. Earlier, it was shown how, by staying together, they became each other's habit but how the dynamics have changed and the challenges they are going to face in their relationship. So, it is more complex now."

Is TRP ratings a concern?

"We are not number driven. We are chasing love and affection. We love showing realistic stories and if more people join in to watch it is an added bonus. We can only hope," quips Ashish Golwalkar, Head (Content), Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business.

'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani' will air on Sony Entertainment Television