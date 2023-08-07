Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Anjali Anand gets evicted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anjali Anand

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 kick-started with 14 contestants. The stunt-reality show brought together an interesting array of celebrities to overcome their fears. The show saw another eviction in its latest episode and Anjali Anand, who recently played Golu in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, got evicted.

Anjali Anand became the second contestant to be eliminated from the show after Anjum Fakih. Her eviction came through after she aborted a water-based stunt on August 5. The actor was pitted against Nyrraa M Banerji, who ended up in the second spot. But, she also gave up the task after trying thrice and got fear ka fanda.

Further, Anjali Anand, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, and Shiv Thakare got nominated in the elimination round out of which Kaur, Anand, and Shiv had fear ka fanda. Rohit Shetty gave them a chance to select any two contestants against whom they would enter the elimination round.

Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare were paired together and performed against each other. However, Anand took more time than Thakare to complete the task, therefore the eviction. Last week, Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih got eliminated after she aborted the elimination task and secured a position for Aishwarya Sharma in the game. She got breathless while performing a water-based task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 completed a month this week and the contestants in the top 10 are Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakre, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Aishwarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam.

