Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Not Shiv Thakare, THIS contestant is the highest paid celeb on reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIVTHAKARE Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Know the highest paid celeb

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the thrilling action and stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set for its much-anticipated 13th season. The shoot is scheduled to commence in the last week of May, with contestants eagerly preparing to embark on an adventure-filled journey to a captivating location in South Africa. This year's theme of the programme is jungle-themed, so it will be fascinating to see what new things this year's makers have in store for viewers. As fans eagerly speculate about their favourite contestants' earnings, we finally have some insights into the numbers.

Reports have revealed the salaries of four contestants: Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, and Nyrra Banerjee. While Shiv Thakare, known for his stint on Bigg Boss, was initially expected to command the highest pay, the reality is quite different. Shiv Thakare is reportedly earning 6 lakh rupees per episode, whereas Bollywood actress Daisy Shah is surpassing him by receiving more than double that amount, charging a whopping 15 lakh rupees per episode. Additionally, Rohit Roy commands 7 lakh rupees per episode, while Nyrra Banerjee charges 6 lakh rupees per episode.

In the upcoming season, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises an exciting lineup of celebrities who will embark on this adrenaline-fueled journey, facing their fears and enduring challenging stunts to vie for the coveted title. The show aims to entertain audiences while showcasing the participants' resilience and determination.

Apart from the aforementioned contestants, other confirmed celebrities participating in the reality show include Ruhi Chaturvedi, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James, and Aishwarya Sharma. The show is reportedly set to premiere on Colors in July.

Also read: Alia Bhatt named first Gucci Indian global ambassador; to make appearance at its 2024 show in Seoul

Also read: Alia Bhatt finally speaks out on having Raha during her career's peak: 'You'd never ask a man'

Latest Entertainment News