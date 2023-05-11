Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Alia Bhatt finally speaks out on having Raha during her career's peak: 'You'd never ask a man'

Alia Bhatt recently discussed the disparity in the types of questions posed to men and women after becoming parents.

Updated on: May 11, 2023
Alia Bhatt is currently experiencing the pinnacle of happiness and success in both her personal and professional lives. In April 2022, the actress tied the knot with her beloved Ranbir Kapoor, marking a significant milestone. Their union was further blessed with the birth of their first daughter, Raha, in November 2022. Ever since becoming parents, Alia and Ranbir have embraced the joys of raising a child, cherishing every moment of this new journey. Through various interviews, they have delighted fans with intriguing anecdotes about their daughter, Raha. Recently, Alia reflected on this exciting chapter of her life, discussing the unique experience of having a baby while being at the height of her career.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the actress said, "You would never ask a man a question about whether having a baby at the peak of his career was a brave decision. I’m being asked, ‘Are you willing to cut your pace down because you’re having a family?’ But to me, that’s okay. Maybe after working for 10 years at a certain pace, I felt that, okay, maybe I can cut that down and be a mum. I feel like it was very much led by love."

She added, "I’ve always been that person who just does things with love. Whatever decision I make, if it feels right, I’ll do it. But if it doesn’t feel right, you’ll always see me taking 16 steps back. I could be offered the biggest movie, the biggest team, but if it doesn’t feel right, I wouldn’t be able to take that step forward. So (having a baby) was just purely nominated by that. And I don’t even think there was a question. It was just a very happy, natural decision."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, the actress is also slated to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

