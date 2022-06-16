Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'Guddan' actress Kanika Mann badly bruised during shoot but smiles like a warrior

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KHATRONKEKHILADI.12 Kanika Mann injured during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. It will see popular faces on TV like Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Molik and many others participating. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann is having a difficult time after performing the stunts and images from the set of the badly bruised celebrity are going viral on social media. Even though she is hurt, Kanika is smiles and falunts her injuries like warrior marks.

Kanika badly hurt during the show shoot

Kanika's images of a bruised elbow and both knees are going viral on social media. She looks like she has received proper medical attention. Despite the pain she must be in, it is encouraging that she wears a smile on her face. Many of her fans wished her a speedy recovery from his setback.

When will KKK premiere on TV?

The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing on Colors channel from July 2. The television channel shared the premiere date of its popular show on Twitter. "Khatron ka vaar hoga iss baar non-stop! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! (Watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm, starting from July 2).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who returns as the host of the show for the eighth time, started filming for the upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa, last week.

Celebrities to be seen in KKK 12

Popular TV actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Rajiv Adatia will be seen as participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other names are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui and Erika Packard. This season will be high on entertainment and drama with a mix of TV and social media celebrities taking part.