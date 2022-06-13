Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu's chemistry while doing stunts gets people going awww

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHIVANGIJOSHI18 Shivangi Joshi and Mr Faisu are co-contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is shooting in Cape Town, South Africa with Rohit Shetty taking the charge as the host. This year, the star cast is amazing and many popular faces from the TV and social media industry have entered the arena to emerge as the bravest of them all on the grandest stage of TV.

Meanwhile, participants Shivangi Joshi and social media star and fitness freak Mr Faisu have emerged as a duo to look out for on the show. Their chemistry is unmissable and they are making the fans dig an upcoming collaboration.

Before KKK, Shivangi was TV's popular bahu Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her sizzling chemistry with Mohsin Khan had earned her a massive fan following. Faisu is dashing as it is and his fans are hoping to him with Shivangi on the stunt-based reality show when it airs on Colors.

Shivangi has ditched her bahu avatar completely for the show. She is seen in athleisure and looks pretty making reels video with Faisu, who makes such videos for the fans.

Seeing their moments together you will be hoping that Khatron Ke Khiladi drops sooner than later. In one of the videos, they are matching steps to a popular song. In another, they are acting in reels from a song from the Shah rukh Khan movie Main Hoon Na. Jannat Zubair is credited with making Faisu and Shivangi's reels.

Last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy was awarded to Arjun Bijlani. Mr Faisu is also a front-runner this time. His athletic side will be on full display in KKK new season. Shivangi will be shedding her TV image completely.