Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalists: Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik evicted; Top 3 contestants revealed?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is riding high on success. With an exciting lineup of contestants this year, Rohit Shetty hosted show left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with some super dangerous stunts. Already the viewers are hooked on the show and have been rooting for their favourite contestant. Last week, actress Aneri Vjani got evicted from the stunt-based reality show. Aneri was the second contestant after Erika Packard to be eliminated from the show. Although there is still time for the television viewers to witness more eliminations, several reports have surfaced online which claim the names of the top 3 contestants.

If reports are to be believed then actress Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, and Tushar Kalia made it to the list of top 5 contestants. In fact, Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair even got eliminated and finally Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, and Tushar Kalia are the top 3 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. However, there's no official confirmation from the contestants or the makers regarding the same. It is also being said that the last few stunts might be shot in India.

Recently, all the contestants returned to India from Capetown. Several videos and pictures of them from the airport were being circulated online. One such video was of actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla which caught the attention of the netizens. In the viral video, Abhinav came to pick Rubina up at the airport and while they both posed, he excitedly raised Rubina's hand and declared her the winner. The video went viral in no time and sparked speculations that she might be the winner of the show.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which premiered on July 2 has aired 6 episodes on television so far. The list of contestants who participated in the show includes Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu.

