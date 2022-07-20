Nysa Devgn living her life to the fullest in Spain, Ajay Devgn's daughter stuns in mini skirt | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEDANTMAHAJAN10 Nysa Devgn holidaying in Spain

Nysa Devgn, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, was holidaying in Spain some days ago. Pictures from her trip with friends have been going viral on social media. Nysa has become a Gen Z favourite for her relatable style statement and glamorous looks and during her Spain travel, she upped the fashion quotient in mini skirts and deep-neck blouses.

Nysa parties with her friends in Spain

Nysa enjoyed the nightlife in Barcelona with her friends. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing on the couch with her pals. During the outing, Nysa opted for a trendy green crop top with a deep neckline. She paired it up with trousers. In the images, she sure looked like a diva. The candid moment captured on camera showed her smiling wide with her friends.

Nysa turns tourist in Spain

In other images, Nysa exuded tourist vibes as she explored the city of Barcelona. In the snaps, she wore a white top and paired it with a mini skirt. She posed with the cityscape behind her in all its beauty. Nysa looked stunning in her look as she struck a pose or two for the camera. Netizens are loving her images from her latest outing.

Nysa's trip pics show her enjoying summer in England

Before Spain, Nysa was in London as she soaked in the summer sun in the city with her friends. She gave off trendy vibes in a white T-shirt and rust-coloured leggings. She completed the look with white sneakers and kept her hair open.

Nysa's stunning look from Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception

Nysa turned heads when she attended singer Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception dressed in a pink bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline in the outfit caught everyone's attention as the pics were widely circulated on fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter.

