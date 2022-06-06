Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins! Rohit Shetty is a daredevil hanging out from a helicopter | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ITSROHITSHETTY Rohit Shetty begins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt-based reality show, is in its 12th season. The cast of the latest installment earlier jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa to commence shooting, and now host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced that the show has gone on the floors.

In a video shared on social media, Rohit is seen hanging out from a helicopter that is mid-air. it is captioned, "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins (sic)."

Popular TV actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande and Rajiv Adatia will be seen as participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other names are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui and Erika Packard. This season will be high on entertainment and drama with a mix of TV and social media celebrities taking part.

The show will air on Colors TV in the coming time.