Smart Jodi Finale: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain emerge as winners, take home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain have emerged as the winners of the first season of the reality show Smart Jodi. The couple, who got hitched last year in December after dating for several years, were crowned the champions by the real-life couple Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh, who were the special guests on the show for the grand finale. As winners, Ankita and Vicky took home Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Smart Jodi is hosted by actor Maniesh Paul.

Ankita and Vicky beat 9 other celebrity couples

In the competition to be crowned as the best real-life jodi, Ankita and Vicky defeated 9 other celebrity pairs. In the finale, they were up against Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli. In the final competition, Balraj and Deepti were routed by Vicky and Ankita. The couple also rose against the other pairs like Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

Ankita and Vicky's crowning moment

After winning Smart Jodi competition, Ankita took to social media to share instances from her crowning moment with hubby Vicky. "Look how far we’ve come my babyWe are meant to be We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE (sic)," Ankita wrote on social media sharing a video from the time she and Vicky lifted the Smart Jodi winner's trophy.

Smart Jodi Finale: Ankit and Vicky are fire on stage

At the grand finale, Ankita and Vicky were like fire on stage. They put an electrifying act on a medley of Hindi songs and Ankita particularly looked stunning as her performance set heart beats racing. In the finale, Ankita praised Vicky by saying he is a 'balanced guy' and credited him for making her life better. At the finale, Kumar Sanu sung his romantic numbers and the couples performed on the stage.