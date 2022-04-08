Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath, kids Anayra and Trishaan celebrate his birthday, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Comedian Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday

Highlights Kapil Sharma shared glimpses of his birthday party on social media

For Kapil's birthday, his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two kids are also present

Kapil has been busy shooting for his upcoming movie, directed by Nandita Das

'Comedy King' Kapil Sharma recently turned a year older. He also had a special party organised in the honor of his special day and Kapil shared some glimpses from the time on social media. He is joined by Ginni Chatrath and their two kids Trishaan and Anayra for the birthday party. Kapil holds Trishaan in his arms while Anayra clings to mommy Ginni.

Anayra also sings 'Happy Birthday' song for Kapil as she is handed the mic. She mumbles a few lines for the daddy and Kapil seems elated surrounded by his family on his special day. Anayra even cuts the cake. The priceless moments were shared by Kapil on Instagram and they are worth having a look at.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday with family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni and their kids

Kapil will also be embarking on his US and Canada tour with The Kapil Sharma Show cast members. The shows will begin in mid-June and will carry on till early July. Most recently, Kapil also announced his Australia tour, dates of which will be out soon.

Kapil has also been shooting for his upcoming film from director Nandita Das. He plays a food delivery guy in it and the movie also co-stars Shahana Goswami. Nandita, who has helmed critically-acclaimed films like Firaaq and Manto, said, “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed that he will soon announce a movie starring Kapil. A biopic on Kapil is also in the works, with Fukrey fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mahaveer Jain will produce the movie under the banner Lyca Productions.

Kapil currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show. He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and later starred in historical-drama Firangi.

Earlier this year, Kapil also debuted on OTT with his Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet.