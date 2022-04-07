Himanshi Khurana's droolworthy pool pictures from Maldives set internet ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI KHURRANA Himanshi Khurrana pics from the pool

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has created a storm on the internet with her recent pictures from her vacation. The actress-singer is currently vacationing in the Maldives and has been continuously treating her fans and followers with steamy pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday (April 7), she took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photographs. Apart from the picturesque location in the backdrop, what caught everyone's attention was her sultry avatar. She captioned the post, "u need vitamin sea."

Take a look:

She looked nothing less than a dream as she was seen chilling in the pool along with a glass of wine. On several occasions, Himanshi has won the hearts of her fans with her impeccable fashion choices. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an orange swimsuit with a purple wraparound. She accessorised the look with gold studded earrings, a chained necklace and a multi-coloured bandana to cover her head.

In another post, Himanshi shared a sneak peek of her stay at the resort. Indeed, the pictures are proof that she had the time of her life during the vacation.

Check out some more pictures from her Island holiday below:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana step out for 'chaat-papdi' date | PICS

Her fans have been loving her new looks and showering her with lots of love and sweet wishes in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "So good to see you enjoying." Another wrote, "Amazing pics queen." "Too hot to handle," said one of the fans. Many users also inquired about her boyfriend Asim Riaz. One of them asked, "Broooooo...You in Maldives??? Where the heck is Asim?" While another commented, "Asim Bhai kidhar hai?"

Also read: Himanshi Khurana disappointed after Salman Khan drags Asim's name while scolding Umar Riaz

On the work front, the actress is busy with multiple projects including music videos and Punjabi films.