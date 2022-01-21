Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana step out for 'chaat-papdi' date | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana step out for 'chaat-papdi' date

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been going strong ever since they confessed their feelings for one another on a controversial reality show. One of the most loved couples of tinsel town is often papped together on dates and vacations. Recently the two stepped out in Mumbai for some 'desi-style' date. Ditching expensive restaurants and trips, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana drove to enjoy 'chaat-papdi' at a stall. The actors were spotted together by the paparazzi in Asim's car.

For the outing, Asim looked handsome in a white t-shirt paired with black denim, while Himanshi flaunted her no makeup look in casual wear.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Asim Riaz looked handsome in a white t-shirt paired with black denim

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Asim Riaz spotted at a fast food stall in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Asim Riaz got out of the car to buy some food for Himanshi Khurana.

Asim garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of Bigg Boss, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. They fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan hosted show. Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Speaking about their relationship, Himanshi had earlier told ETimes, "Asim and I are very strong-headed individuals. He stays away from social media and he doesn’t even care who’s saying what. He has a fixed schedule of going to the gym and workout so he doesn’t give attention to all these things. If we are planning a holiday or if he’s going somewhere he will first search for a gym. We both are busy with our lives because I am in Punjab and he’s in Mumbai."