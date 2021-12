Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Himanshi Khurana disappointed after Salman Khan drags Asim's name while scolding Umar Riaz

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw Salman Khan blasting on male contestants of the show as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside. After taking Karan Kundrra's class for being 'insecure' with Tejasswi Prakash, he pulled up Umar Riaz for his behaviour with other contestants. While scolding him, the host also brought up his brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's name in the conversation. He even called him 'baddimag' (brainless) and suggested Umar not follow Asim's advice.

While schooling him for his aggressive side, Salman told Umar, "Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. Educated insaan ho yaar, level pe rahe. Mujhe pata hai ki tum ghar ke bahar aise nahi ho. Jaise tum behave kar rahe ho, kya kar kya rahe ho? Tumko lagta hai aisa karne se number badh jaenge? Ghatenge hi. Izzat kamao, shohrat automatically mil jaegi."

He also compared Umar to Asim, Salman said, "You have this thing, you are damn good, really good guy. Asim baddimag tha, aisa hona chahiye. Dekho dono bhaiyo me farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna."

Salman also warned him and asked him to not follow Asim's game. "Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge… padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho."

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi was left disappointed after Salman's comment on Asim, "This is wrong ..One person has done his job or apka show bb13 over ho gya ………stop dragging his name…… tab yahi Asim heman tha #weloveasimriaz. Aisa lag raha bhaiyo ke beech me rift create kar rahe."