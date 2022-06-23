Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona & team kickstart Canada tour; fans ask about Bharti Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and TKSS team

Highlights Kapil Sharma and his team reached Canada for their upcoming live shows

They will be performing next in the US

The Kapil Sharma Show is ruling like a boss! It is loved by fans not only in India but also abroad. Kapil Sharma, on his Instagram, shared a happy group picture with his TKSS gang featuring Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek as they reached Canada for their upcoming show 'Kapil Sharma Live'. The first 'Kapil Sharma Live' show is scheduled for June 25 in Vancouver, Canada, following up with the second show on July 3 in Toronto. Post Canada, the comedians will be leaving for their US tour.

Kapil Sharma's Instagram Post

The 'Firangi' actor shared a series of pictures, where he could be seen smiling with all his crew members giving proper squad goals. Sharing these pictures, Kapil wrote in the caption, "Crew that laughs together stays together!!". Kapil also revealed that his ensemble was styled by none other than his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Fans were concerned about comedian Bharti Singh, who was seen missing from the group picture. They asked, "where is Bharti Singh?" Another wrote, "Bharti is missing." For the unversed, Kapil had posted on his account that Bharti will not be part of this tour.

As all the crew members can be seen having a blast on their work tour. Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur shared some fun reel videos from their trip which went viral on social media. ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed’s co-ord set made of blue wire becomes meme material, fans say 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr dena'

The 'Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon' actor recently wrapped up the second season of his comedy talk show, where the star cast of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' arrived and had a blast with all the crew members and the audience. The 41-year-old comedian, on the last episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', promised all his fans that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after returning from the world tour.