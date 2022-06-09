Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JENNIFERWINGET/KARANSINGHGROVER Jennifer Winget FINALLY spills beans on her divorce with Karan Singh Grover: I was stressed, lost and...

Jennifer Winget is counted amongst one of the most loved and successful actresses on the small screen. She has impressed a number of people with not just her good looks but also her acting skills in various shows like Beyhadh, Bepannah, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Saraswatichandra, etc. However, it was the show Dill Mill Gayye that gave her immense popularity in which she played the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta. Well, it was not just her professional but also her personal life that caught everyone's attention during this time. For those unversed, she started dating actor Karan Singh Grover and soon the two of them got married in April 2012. Jennifer and Karan's jodi was the hottest one in town but life was not smooth for them and they decided to get divorced in 2014. Ever since their separation, their fans are always curious to know what and why this happened. Well, now the actress has spilled some beans on the same!

Speaking about the dark phase of her life, Jennifer, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan said, "My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*t about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy."

Further, she revealed, "I am so thankful that this situation happened. I realised that there is so much more that I have to offer. I found this new life, and became Jennifer 2.0. When I look back at it, it was the best time of my life. At that time it didn’t feel so, but whatever happened, happened and I’m so much better now."

Prior to Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam but within 10 months of their marriage, the divorce happened. After her, it was Jennifer, and post-Jennifer, Karan got married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. While Shraddha got married to Dill Mill Gaye actor Mayank Anand.

After the two went their separate paths, Jennifer's name has been linked to many of her co-stars like Sehban Azim, Harshad Chopda and others. Now, she is attached to her Code M co-actor Tanuj Virwani.

Talking about the same, she said, "Every time, all of my co-actors—everyone says I am in a relationship with them, all of them. It is a part of your job and I take it on the chin. Tanuj and I are great friends. We get along like a house on fire even if the show ended. He is just amazing and I love being around happy people in life. I don’t like drama in life. There’s enough drama on screen. With him, I am laughing all the time. I love it."

On the work front, Jennifer will next be seen in the second season of her web series Code M. It will air on June 9 on Voot.