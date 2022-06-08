Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHITSHETTY/RUBINADILAIK Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Not Rubina Dilaik but THIS celebrity is highest paid contestant in Rohit Shetty's show

Highlights Rohit Shetty and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants have started shooting for the reality show

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know who is the highest-paid star of the season

Well, it is being said that it is none other than social media sensation Jannat Zubair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, led by Bollywood ace-filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have begun its shoot in Cape Town. All the contestants along with the host have flown to the foreign land to perform dangerous stunts. Ever since the stunt-based reality show was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the names of the celebrities participating in the show. After the list was announced, the next excitement was about the per-episode fees that each one of them would be taking home. Amid this, questions have now started arising about who is the highest-paid star of the season from amongst Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Munawar Faruqui and others.

Going by the latest reports, it is being said that none other than the social media sensation Jannat Zubair has become the highest-paid celeb of all. She is taking home a fee of Rs 18 lakh per episode and has beaten others. While for Shivangi, she is charging somewhat around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Rubina, who was being touted as the highest-paid is taking between 10 to 15 lakh per week for KKK12.

Jannat is quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans about what's going on in her life. Just a day back, she posted a picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote, "Khatraaaa." Not only this but she even shared a video with a caption, "Khatron ke khiladi 12 it is! Bachke kahan jayega khatra kahin se bhi aayega Shoot begins..!!"

She has already started jelling up with other contestants, the proof of which is the several videos she has posted on Instagram. In one of the same, Jannat can be seen showing off sexy dance moves with none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Babyy stop drop and roll."

Apart from this, she even posted a hilarious video with KumKum Bhagya actress and Rajeev Adatia. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "Stunts ke baad."

The host Rohit Shetty, even raised everyone's expectations when he shared a video on his personal handle with caption, "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"

Other celebrities who are also a part of the show are Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhatt, and Kanika Mann.