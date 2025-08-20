Itti Si Khushi 2025 cast, plot, and streaming details of Sumbul Touqeer’s new show Sumbul Touqeer shines in Itti Si Khushi 2025. Discover its cast, heartfelt plot, Sony SAB telecast, and where to stream the new show online.

Sumbul Touqeer's show, Itti Si Khushi, is being liked for its reliability factor. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant made a comeback with this show as she was last seen in Imli.

Sumbul plays the role of Anvita Diwekar, the one who tries to keep her whole family together. Let's have a look at its plot, cast and OTT streamer's details.

Full cast of Itti Si Khushi (2025)

Other than Sumbul, Varun Badola plays a pivotal role in the show. The Dhadak 2 actor is seen in the role of a father in Itti Si Khushi. Apart from them, Rajat Verma, Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh are also in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch Itti Si Khushi

Itti Si Khushi is telecast on Sony SAB at 9 p.m. The show that started on August 18 can be watched on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.

Itti Si Khushi plot

The story of the new TV show 'Itti Si Khushi' revolves around a girl named Anvita Diwekar. A storm comes into her life when her mother suddenly dies. After this, Anvita takes the responsibility of her younger siblings on her shoulders. Her father is addicted to alcohol, due to which he is unable to take care of the family. In such a situation, Anvita takes the role of the home runner.

Itti Si Khushi is Hindi adaptation of this British series

Itti Si Khushi is the Indian adaptation of the popular series 'Shameless'. British series centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father. It is available on Netflix India.

