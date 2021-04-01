Its Eijaz Khan NOT 'Ajaz Khan', frustrated actor spells out name on Twitter

Image Source : @JAIRAJP02741035, EIJAZKHAN Ajaz Khan and Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan is having a tough time after another former Bigg Boss contestants Ajaz Khan got arrested for alleged drug links. No, Eijaz is not linked to the drug controversy but the similarity of his name to that of Ajaz is creating problems in his life. The actor is 'fed up' with being mistaken for Ajaz and has taken to Twitter to clear it once for all. He spelled out his name in his latest tweet and asked the people to take out their specs to see the difference in their names.

Eijaz Khan tweeted, "E I J A Z K H A N . (jus in case you is still confused. I can see clearly now ...that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo , to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta." Eijaz also used his popu;lar dialoguie from BB days, "Mere Ko Fark nahi Padta."

In another tweet, he said, "Wasn't me. ...(I'm so fed up of this mixup)." Soon after he dropped the tweets, fans came out in support of the actor and called him a good man. One Twitter user said, "Bhai aap sahi aadmi ho . Don't take tension , sab confusion theek ho jayega." Reacting to this, Eijaz said, "#merekofarknahipadta but my dad gets hassled with relentless calls from family and friends."

Another user wrote, "Idk how you handle all this Mr. Khan...it’s so frustrating when they mix up the names and then people start their stupid gossip sessions."

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan in an alleged drugs case early Wednesday. Soon after he arrived from Jaipur and landed at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, he was detained for questioning by the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit and placed under arrest early the next day.

According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the actor's name emerged during the interrogation of a notorious drug peddler Shadab Shaikh alias Batata, who was nabbed last Thursday from the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan made headlines for his romance with fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. The duo is together even after the reality show is over and it is said that they are planning to get married soon.