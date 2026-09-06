Bigg Boss Tamil 10 contestant list: Kumaran Thangarajan to others set to enter Vijay Sethupathi's show

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Tamil is set to bring a new group of contestants into the reality show, with several familiar faces from Tamil television and cinema joining the line-up. Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host, marking another season of his association with the franchise.

The latest list includes actor Kumaran Thangarajan, actress Lakshmi Priya, social media influencer Dhanya Pallath, actor Naveen Kumar and comedy actor Black Pandi. While the contestants come from different backgrounds, each has an established presence in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Kumaran Thangarajan

Kumaran Thangarajan is known for his work across Tamil television and films. His credits include the series Vadhandhi and Kumaara Sambavam, along with several television serials. His entry into the Bigg Boss house is expected to bring a familiar television face into the competition.

Lakshmi Priya

Lakshmi Priya is best known for playing Kaveri in the Tamil television serial Mahanadhi. She has also appeared in films including Pannikutty, Pathu Thala and The Road. Her television experience could make her one of the more recognisable faces among this season’s contestants.

Dhanya Pallath

Social media influencer and actress Dhanya Pallath is another name on the list. She gained attention through the web series Resort and has built a following through her digital presence. Her participation adds a social media personality to the mix.

Naveen Kumar

Actor Naveen Kumar is also set to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house. His inclusion adds another actor to the line-up as the show brings together contestants from different areas of the entertainment industry.

Black Pandi

Comedy actor Lingeswaran, popularly known as Black Pandi, is another familiar name associated with the season. He is known for his work in Tamil films and television and became particularly popular for his role as Pandi in Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He has also participated in Jodi Number One Season 3 and made his film debut with Angadi Theru in 2010.

Vijay Sethupathi returns as host

Vijay Sethupathi will once again take charge as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. The new season is scheduled to premiere on September 6, with the show continuing to combine contestants from television, cinema and the digital space.

While several names have been reported ahead of the premiere, other reports have noted that the complete line-up would be revealed around the launch.

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