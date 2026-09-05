Bigg Boss 20 set for grand premiere; know when and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss 20. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the popular reality show, which is gearing up for its 20th season. The new season will premiere this Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The 20th season of Bigg Boss comes with a new twist called Vardan, which means an extra lifeline. Under this concept, contestants who are eliminated from the house will get another chance to stay in the game instead of leaving immediately. Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss 20.

When will Bigg Boss 20 premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026. The grand premiere will introduce the contestants who will enter the house. The show will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Interestingly, this time, Bigg Boss 20 will also be available for viewers in the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Who will host Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan will once again take over the hosting duties. The actor has been synonymous with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss for years, and viewers can expect him to return for the popular Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where he interacts with the contestants and addresses the major incidents inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 possible contestants

Several names have been doing the rounds ahead of the premiere, including Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. However, the official contestant lineup will be revealed during the grand premiere. Here's a look at the Bigg Boss 20 possible participants

Aman Gandhi

Isha Rikhi

Mary Kom

Amrapali Dubey

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Khushi Dubey

Qazi Touqeer

Kanika Mann

Arishfa Khan

Yung DSA aka Yeda Yung

Uditi Singh

Showik Chakraborty

Mahhi Vij

Geeta Basra

Rohed Khan

Rhiya Ahir

Love Gill

Rhiti Tiwari

Nitish Rajput

Aasif Khan

Bigg Boss 20 first look out

With Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 set to premiere soon, the makers have finally revealed the first look of the new house across social media. The latest setup comes with a fresh design and plenty of surprises, giving the house a look that is quite different from previous seasons.

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