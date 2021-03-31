Image Source : TWITTER/ANI NCB arrests Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening after he landed at the city airport. He has now been sent for a medical check-up before producing before a court in Mumbai for remand. The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter. Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said. While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said was quoted by ANI, "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants."

His name came into light after drug peddler Shadab Batata was arrested. As tweeted by ANI, NCB has quoted that raids are underway at two locations in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau.

Last year in April, the actor had been arrested for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech, and violation of prohibitory orders. In July 2019, he was arrested by the cybercrime police for creating and uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media.

Khan, who has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films, first got the public attention when he participated in the seventh season of the reality show 'Big Boss', and was often seen falling out with fellow contestants using coarse language and rough behavior.

-With ANI, PTI inputs