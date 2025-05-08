Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU, friend shares health update | See post Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who met with a serious car accident on Monday, is out of the ICU, his friend shared a picture on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who met with a major car accident on Monday near Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, is out of the ICU. The singer suffered serious injuries in the accident and has been moved to a private room. Taking to the social networking site Instagram, his friend Govind Digari posted a health update on Wednesday.

For those who don't know, the singer was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. In the caption, Govind wrote, 'Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai (With the blessings of all of you, Pawan is quite fine now).'



The post has garnered thousands of likes, and fans have expressed their concerns in the comment section. One user wrote, 'God bless you,' and another user commented, 'Get well soon bhae.'

Pawandeep's team issued statement

Recently, Pawandeep's team also issued a note explaining his car accident. The statement was shared via an Instagram story from Pawandeep's IG account. It reads, 'Hi everyone, as you all are aware Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries.'

Soon after the accident, several videos of Pawandeep began circulating on social media, showing that the singer had sustained serious injuries, including fractures and small injuries.

For the unversed, Pawandeep Rajan won the Indian Idol 12 with a car and prize money of Rs 25 lakh in 2021. He was one of the finalists of Indian Idol season 12. He was competing with Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, and Nihal Tauro.

