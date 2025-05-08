Arijit Singh postpones his Abu Dhabi concert amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan Singer Arijit Singh postponed his upcoming Abu Dhabi live concert due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, the singer shared a statement on his Instagram profile.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Arijit Singh postponed his Abu Dhabi concert amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram handle and announced that his upcoming live concert in Abu Dhabi has been postponed, which was originally scheduled for May 9, 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. However, it must be noted that the organisers will announce the new dates for the concert soon.

In the note, Arijit's team also clarified that all the tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. However, ticket holders have the option to get a full refund within seven days, starting from May 12, 2025.

The Instagram note reads, 'Dear Fans, due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support, and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon. All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting 12 May 2025 (Monday). Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon. With love, Team Arijit Singh Live.'

Check the post below:

This action comes after India launched "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday midnight, where the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam. For those who don't know, last month, several artists from the film industry, including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Papon, cancelled their concerts and shows after the Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22, 2025. The horrific attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

Also Read: India asks OTT platforms to discontinue Pakistan media content with immediate effect