Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhpriya's yodeling to Arunita-Pawandeep's performance, highlights from Javed Akhtar epi

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Indian Idol 12: Highlights from Javed Akhtar special episode

Indian Idol Season 12 has had viewers glued to their screens with power-packed musical performances over the weeks. The upcoming episode features Javed Akhtar as a special guest for the show, where contestants will pay a musical tribute to the celebrated veteran writer in a ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’ special episode. The music reality show will also celebrate some iconic senior couples in the Senior Citizen Special episode. Here are some exciting things to watch for the upcoming weekend episode:

Shamukhapriya gets awestruck

Indian Idol Season 12's yodelling star Shanmukha Priya, who has successfully built a fanbase for herself with her unique skills, also has a fan in Javed Akhtar! The young was awestruck by Javed Akhtar's presence on the sets but, her happiness knew no bounds when she comes to know that the lyricist has heard her yodelling and loves it! Her will further be seen motivating her to continue what she does and always give in her best.

Arunita Kanjilal sings on Javed Saab’s lyrics

Arunita Kanjilal who gave a fabulous performance was thrilled to perform on a song written by Javed Akhtar on the spot. And to top it all, she chooses a number composed by Anu Malik. Together the jugalbani will be worth seeing!

A glimpse of Danish Mohd as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Danish Mohd, a contestant who has been loved for his versatility, unleashes his singing range on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's "Afreen Afreen" in the upcoming episode. His breathtaking performance leaves the judges and special guest Javed Akhtar rooting for him. Danish will be seen riding high on emotions after Javed Saab compliments him by saying that there was a 'jhalak' of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in him! His day was made!

Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan groove to 'Chhod Do Aanchal’

Instagram's sensational senior citizen couple Yashpal Singh Verma and Shanta Verma infused their heart-warming enthusiasm in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. After contestant Pawandeep Rajan's performance, Yashpal Singh Verma and Shanta Verma who came to the set, requested Arunita to join them on stage and dance along with Pawandeep on the song 'Chhod Do Aanchal'. Arunita and Pawandeep will be seen sharing a fun camaraderie.

Indian Idol Season 12 premieres on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television

Don't miss these:

Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik compose song for Arunita; she says ‘achieved everything’

Indian Idol 12 judges Neha, Himesh trolled for being overdramatic; Twitterati share hilarious memes