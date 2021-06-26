Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUNITAKANJILAL Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik compose song for Arunita; she says ‘achieved everything’

Veteran Bollywood lyricist and music composer Javed Akhtar is all set to grace the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. In the upcoming episode, Akhtar will be seen sharing anecdotes from his popular films like Sholay and will also be seen encouraging the contestants. Other than showering his words of wisdom, the channel has shared a video in which Akhtar can be seen giving a challenge to contestant Arunita Kanjilal. Special guest Javed Akhtar and all the judges can be seen as highly impressed with Arunita's performance after which Akhtar announces that he will compose a song for Arunita to test her.

The video shows Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik composing a song in minutes and asking Arunita to perform on the same. Even host Aditya Narayan is seen telling Arunita that this will be the hardest challenge for her. However, she aces the challenge like all her performances. Talking to Indian Express about her experience, the Indian Idol 12 contestant said, "his is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive. I am highly grateful for this opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me."

Arunita Kanjilal has been one of the most popular contestants on Indian Idol 12. Recently, judge Himesh Reshammiya also announced a song from the album "Moods And Melodies" that has been sung by contestants Pawandeep Ranjan and Arunita Kanjilal.

Himesh had teased viewers with the song ahead of World Music Day. Posting a picture with the singers, he captioned it: "On world music day 21st June, I will be announcing the release date of the song which I have composed for super singers Pawandeep @pawandeeprajan and Arunita @arunitakanjilal from my new music album as a composer which is titled Moods With Melodies, the first song of the album is composed by me and sung by pawandeep and arunita and lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial you will love the track , the most romantic track of all time coming soon, give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies."

Meanwhile, with Mumbai under lockdown, the shoot of Indian Idol 12 was shifted to Daman. Judges Neha and Vishal also went missing while lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik took their place. Vishal Dadlani even claimed that he will not return to the show until the lockdown is lifted. Vishal Dadlani told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."