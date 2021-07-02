Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish reacts to trolls, says 'I let my singing answer them'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IM_MOHD_DANISH Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish reacts to trolls

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been making waves on the internet. The show has been slammed and trolled by the netizens for praising contestants like Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish who in fans' opinion are 'unbearable.' Twitterati believes that the two singers have been 'shouting' in their performances rather than singing soulfully. Now, Mohd Danish has reacted to the trolls and said that he lets his singing answer them. The contestant believes that he is going on the right path and will achieve success.

Talking to HT, Mohd Danish said, "I won’t say that trolls don’t affect me. It does but then I don’t let such things worry me; I am trying hard so that I can please people who expect much more from me. Some say that my singing is more about noise however, judges at the show as well as other learned guests have showered praises for those performances. Anyway, at the end of the day I just want to make everyone happy with my singing!"

While the special guests on Indian Idol 12 have always praised the UPite, netizens have slammed him for his style of singing. The show has also witnessed the wrath of the netizens after guest Amit Kumar revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even when he 'did not enjoy' the performances.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12 judges Neha, Himesh trolled for being overdramatic; Twitterati share hilarious memes

Talking about his career, Danish said, "I never thought that I will get so much popularity and meri kala (art of singing) will reach worldwide. I just wanted to make a name in the music industry and Indian Idol is a platform that I always knew would lead to it. Now I want to realise my dream of singing for Salman (Khan) sir, Shahrukh (Khan) sir, (AR) Rahman sir and other big composers."

He added, "I have been trying at all levels since my journey took off from my hometown Muzaffanagar. Unfortunately, my birthplace is infamous for some wrong reasons (communal riots) but through my music I want it to be known for its cultural heritage and love that’s the soul of the city — ideally it should be called Mohabaatnagar!"

Noe just Danish, Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhpriya, who is known for her operatic and yodelling skills, also believes that online bashing and criticism is just a phase. She told Yo! Vizag, "I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds. As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers."

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar trolled for praising Shanmukhapriya, netizens share hilarious memes

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: 'Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam Sinha grace singing reality show | PHOTOS