Indian Idol 12: 'Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam Sinha grace singing reality show | PHOTOS

Sony Entertainment Television's musical reality show Indian Idol Season 12 has been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. With notable names attached to the show, the upcoming weekend episode will see the presence of the Bollywood industry's Shotgun - Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha for the special episode. Greeting the man who has surprised the world with his amazing acting prowess, the upcoming episode will see budding contestants crooning to some of the veteran actor's superhit songs. It will also be a treat for the fans of Shatrughan Sinha who would be seen singing a song for his ladylove.

Along with this, the contestants will also receive a lot of guidance and appreciation from the Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha himself. Keeping the entertainment quotient alive, Shatrughan will be seen engaging in a lot of candid conversations with the judges and share some instances from his yesteryears.

Adding an exciting layer to this the host Aditya Narayan will be seen humoring the audiences while the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of the inspiring Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha with the contestants of the show.

In the last episode, veteran Bollywood lyricist and music composer Javed Akhtar was seen gracing the stage. He shared anecdotes from his popular films like Sholay and also encouraged the contestants. Akhtar also composed a song for contestant Arunita Kanjiwal along with Anu Malik to test her singing.

Talking to Indian Express about her experience, the Indian Idol 12 contestant said, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive. I am highly grateful for this opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me."

Meanwhile, with Mumbai under lockdown, the shoot of Indian Idol 12 was shifted to Daman. Judges Neha and Vishal also went missing while lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik took their place. Vishal Dadlani even claimed that he will not return to the show until the lockdown is lifted. Vishal Dadlani told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."