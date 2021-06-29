Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar trolled for praising Shanmukhapriya's yodeling, netizens share hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FREMANTLE_INDIA,@SONYTV Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar trolled for praising Shanmukhapriya yodeling

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been ruling the trends for all the wrong reasons lately. The show has been running for months with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. Now, Anu Malik and popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir are seen judging the show with Sonu Kakkar. The show has lost its appeal by running more than it should. Fans appear to have become tired of Shanmukhpriya's yodeling to Arunita-Pawandeep's fake love story. In the recent episodes, Bollywood lyricist and music composer Javed Akhtar graced the stage and encouraged the contestants. However, soon after the show aired on TV, the veteran composer was brutally trolled for praising Shanmukhpriya's yodeling.

Heaping praises for Shanmukhapriya after her performance, Javed Akhtar said sarcastically, "How do people react to your performance on social media. I think you should be criticised a lot? Do they talk nasty about you, they do right? They should do it. Because if a girl as smart, as confident and competent as you comes on stage, people from India will never appreciate her. They get insecure. They prefer girls who are underconfident and are not sure of their decisions. But you on the other hand feel nobody else can perform better than me. And I feel this is one of your bad qualities."

This did not go down well with the netizens who questioned him for his comments and trolled him for praising the young singer 'unnecessarily.' One Twitter user said, "Shouting no voice quality,only same type of songs lost interest in #IndianIdol2021 #ShanMukhPriya Band kardiya tv par sar dard start hogya." Another tweeted, "@Javedakhtarjadu sahab, apko paise dekar invite kia gya #indianidol12 mein to kya apko kuch bhi bolne ka or kisi k ego pr sawal uthane ka license mil gya?? Instead of improving #ShanMukhPriya usko galat appraisal dena is #notfair #JavedAkhtarSpecial #JavedAkhtar."

Shanmukhpriya is known for her operatic and yodelling skills and this is the reason that she faced negative comments on social media. Responding to the same, she in an interview with Yo! Vizag, she said, "I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds."

Shanmukhapriya even said that not just her but even the greatest of the artists like Michael Jackson had to endure criticism. Her mother also came out in her support and said that her daughter is trying to experiment with genres.

She said, "As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers."