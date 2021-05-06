Imlie actor Faisal Sayed tests Covid19 positive, says 'Stay strong. Mask up'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAISALSAYED2 Imlie actor Faisal Sayed tests Covid19 positive

TV actor Faisal Sayed has tested positive for Covid19. He plays the role of Gashmeer's brother Dhruv in Star Plus show Imlie. The actor took to his Instagram to inform his fans about the same and said that he has isolated himself at home. He also asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. Imlie is one of the most popular shows on television and has been garnering the second hight TRP on BARC's list.

Faisal Sayed wrote, "So in spite of taking all the necessary precaution, I have tested positive for Covid-19. At home quarantine, taking all the required medicines and rest. Request all who may have come in contact with me to in the past few days to get themselves tested. Please be at home and venture out only if absolutely necessary. Stay fit. Stay strong. Mask up."

Led by actors Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, the shoot of Imlie has been shifted to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film city due to the covid lockdown in Maharashtra. Many shows have shifted their location to outside Mumbai to continue the work.

Many TV actors have tested positive in the last two months including Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Kumkum Bhagya actress Ashlesha Savant, Rubina Dilaik, Anirudh Dave, Hina Khan, Aashka Goradia & husband Brent Goble and many others.

Infact, actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted in the ICU after he tested positive for COVID-10 last week when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. The actor is currently in intensive care. He has a 2-month old son and his wife has been struggling between hospital and taking care of the baby.